BreakingNews
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder

National & World News
1 hour ago
A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) —

A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.

Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.

Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.

Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.

Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.

Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Anna Nichols

Credit: Anna Nichols

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
39m ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
4h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
2h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
2h ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jim Urquhart

US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
6m ago
Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
9m ago
California weighs making flag football a girls' school sport
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
4h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top