X
Dark Mode Toggle

Michigan judge denies ex-officer's bid to drop murder charge

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) —

A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.

Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected a defense motion to throw out the case. Defense attorney Matthew Borgula said after the hearing that his team would appeal.

Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.

Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk. Elmore agreed.

Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.

Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Anna Nichols

Credit: Anna Nichols

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
2h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
8h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
6h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hermann J. Knippertz

Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike
4m ago
Biden seems close to campaign mode in firing up Dem meeting
5m ago
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’
21m ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
3h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
10h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top