Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

Michigan's 1931 law, which dates to an 1846 ban, makes it a felony to use an instrument or administer any substance with the intent “to procure the miscarriage” of a woman unless necessary to preserve her life.

Whitmer wants the Michigan Supreme Court to declare a state constitutional right to abortion and to strike down the 1931 law, which could go back into effect if Roe is overturned or weakened. The lawsuit argues that the law is invalid under the due process and equal protection clauses of the state constitution.

Michigan could soon be left with a near-total ban without even exceptions for rape and incest — "one of the most extreme laws in the country," Whitmer said. Her call to repeal the law has gone nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The state high court has four Democratic and three Republican justices.

Whitmer will ask that the court intervene in part to avoid legal uncertainty when the federal high court issues its ruling on Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The complaint says that while the Michigan Supreme Court in 1973 ruled that Roe limited the effect of the state ban, the right to abortion has been undermined over 50 years of litigation in federal courts. The state's high court has not said whether the state constitution protects the right. The Michigan Court of Appeals, in 1997, ruled there is no state constitutional right to abortion — a reason the Michigan Supreme Court should step in immediately, according to her office.

The lawsuit points to “substantial ambiguity” about what the state ban prohibits.

Abortion rights advocates have launched a ballot drive to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution but need about 425,000 voter signatures to put the initiative on the November ballot.

Also Thursday, seven Democratic county prosecutors who were named in the lawsuit pledged to not enforce the anti-abortion law.

“We cannot and will not support criminalizing reproductive freedom or creating unsafe, untenable situations for health care providers and those who seek abortions in our communities,” said the elected prosecutors in Wayne, Oakland, Genesee, Washtenaw, Ingham, Kalamazoo and Marquette counties. "Instead, we will continue to dedicate our limited resources towards the prosecution of serious crimes and the pursuit of justice for all.”

The other six elected prosecutors who were sued are Republicans.

Associated Press writer Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan, contributed to this report.

