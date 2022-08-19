ajc logo
X

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired the powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee for one term.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities and improve our economy,” Dixon said in a statement.

Hernandez said Dixon's “vision is the right one for Michigan and I believe we will defeat Whitmer and begin to repair the damage she’s caused to our families, students, and business owners.”

Dixon announced her choice one hour before a state GOP deadline. At the Aug. 27 state GOP convention, delegates will vote whether to approve her pick.

Whitmer’s lieutenant governor is Garlin Gilchrist II. The general election is Nov. 8.

John Sellek, a Republican political strategist, said the selection of Hernandez “appears to be a solid pick of someone both with a deep knowledge of the state budget and the GOP street cred of having come up from the grassroots of the party.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Editors' Picks
Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford3h ago
Man arrested after another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
1h ago
Breaking: Judge denies Graham’s push to delay Fulton testimony
5h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Corky Kell Classic: Pisgah downs Fellowship Christian
1h ago
The Latest
Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death
8m ago
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'
18m ago
Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast
24m ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
6h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
4h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top