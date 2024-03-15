Michigan fires Juwan Howard, the former Fab Five star, after five seasons coaching men's basketball

Nation & World News

Michigan has fired coach Juwan Howard after five seasons
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan fired Howard on Friday, March 15, 2024, after five seasons, 82-67 record and two NCAA Tournament. trips.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan fired Howard on Friday, March 15, 2024, after five seasons, 82-67 record and two NCAA Tournament. trips.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
38 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan fired coach Juwan Howard on Friday after five seasons, parting ways with the former Fab Five star whose return to his alma mater included two trips to the NCAA Tournament before a concerning decline the past two seasons.

Howard finished with an 82-67 overall record at Michigan. His team was just 8-24 this season after an 18-16 effort last year that earned the Wolverines an NIT bid — a far cry from the 2021 and 2022 seasons that took Michigan to the NCAA tourney. He was The Associated Press coach of the year in 2021 after winning the Big Ten Conference regular-season title.

“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men’s basketball coach,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction."

Michigan coach Juwan Howard reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Minneapolis. Michigan fired Howard on Friday, March 15, 2024, after five seasons, 82-67 record and two NCAA Tournament trips. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan fired Howard on Friday, March 15, 2024, after five seasons, 82-67 record and two NCAA Tournament trips. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard walks off the court with forward Jackson Selvala after an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan coach Juwan Howard reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

