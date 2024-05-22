BreakingNews
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host
Nation & World News

Michigan farmworker diagnosed with bird flu, becoming 2nd U.S. case tied to dairy cows

A Michigan farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu in what is the second human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows
This 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion. On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Michigan health officials said a farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu, the second human case connected to an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows. (Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz/CDC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion. On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Michigan health officials said a farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu, the second human case connected to an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows. (Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz/CDC via AP)
By MIKE STOBBE and JONEL ALECCIA – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A Michigan farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu — the second human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows.

The patient had mild symptoms, Michigan health officials said in announcing the case Wednesday. Officials say the person had been in contact with cows presumed to be infected, and the risk to the public remains low.

The first case happened in late March, when a farmworker in Texas was diagnosed in what officials called the first known instance globally of a person catching this version of bird flu from a mammal. That patient also was treated with an antiviral drug and reported eye inflammation.

Since 2020, a bird flu virus has been spreading among more animal species – including dogs, cats, skunks, bears and even seals and porpoises – in scores of countries. The detection in U.S. livestock earlier this year was an unexpected twist that sparked questions about the safety of the milk and meat and whether it would start spreading among humans.

That hasn't happened, although there's been a steady increase of reported infections in cows. As of Wednesday, the virus had been confirmed in 51 dairy herds in nine states, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Fifteen of the herds were in Michigan. Health officials there have declined to say how many people exposed to infected cattle have been tested or monitored.

The virus has been found in high levels in the raw milk of infected cows, but government officials say pasteurized products sold in grocery stores are safe because heat treatment has been confirmed to kill the virus.

The new case marks the third time a person in the United States has been diagnosed with what's known as Type A H5N1 virus. In 2022, a prison inmate in a work program picked it up while killing infected birds at a poultry farm in Montrose County, Colorado. His only symptom was fatigue, and he recovered. That predated the virus's appearance in cows.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host44m ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement

Credit: Miguel Martinez

From the ashes of arson, Vine City gets its only grocery store back
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia-based owner of New York Stock Exchange to pay $10 million fine
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia-based owner of New York Stock Exchange to pay $10 million fine
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta city TV

OPINION
TORPY: Atlanta City Council wants a watchdog with no bite
2h ago
The Latest
NAACP fund seeks to close Black voter registration and turnout gaps ahead of the November...
7m ago
Bruins' braintrust says offseason priority is signing goalie Jeremy Swayman
8m ago
Michigan farmworker diagnosed with bird flu, becoming 2nd US case tied to dairy cows
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
When and where are the 2024 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?
1h ago
A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia