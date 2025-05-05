Michigan drops charges against pro-Palestinian campus protesters

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — State prosecutors dropped felony charges Monday against seven people accused of trespassing and resisting police a year ago during the break-up of a pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she believed the cases were strong but suggested her office was worn down by criticism and other factors. She noted that a judge in Washtenaw County still hadn't decided whether to send the cases to a trial court despite multiple hearings.

“Baseless and absurd allegations of bias have only furthered this divide," said Nessel, a Democrat, who added that “distractions and ongoing delays have created a circus-like atmosphere.”