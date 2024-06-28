Michigan deputy is fatally shot during a traffic stop in the state's second such loss in a week

OSSEO, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a rural traffic stop, becoming the second Michigan deputy to be killed on the job in less than a week. Police said the suspect was later shot and killed when he exchanged gunfire with state troopers.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy who was shot Thursday afternoon died at a hospital, Michigan State Police said. His name was not being released until relatives could be notified.

After the shooting, the suspect, Eric Michael Fiddler, fled on foot into a nearby wooded area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of the small community of Osseo, in southern Michigan, police said.