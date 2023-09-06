Michigan court to hear dispute over murder charge against ex-police officer who shot Black motorist

Lawyers for a former Michigan police officer are asking the state appeals court to throw out a murder charge in the killing a Black motorist in 2022

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
6 hours ago
X

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for a former Michigan police officer are asking the state appeals court to throw out a murder charge in the killing of a Black motorist in 2022.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in the case against Christopher Schurr, who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after a morning traffic stop in Grand Rapids turned into a short foot chase and vigorous struggle.

In a filing, Schurr's attorneys said lower courts wrongly applied the law to the circumstances of Lyoya's death.

“Officer Schurr reasonably believed a felony had occurred and reasonably believed that Lyoya had committed that felony, justifying his use of deadly force to prevent Lyoya from fleeing from arrest,” the defense team said.

A judge in Grand Rapids last year found probable cause to send the second-degree murder case to the Kent County trial court. The evidence included video of the final moments when Schurr fired his gun while on top of Lyoya.

Schurr, who is white, repeatedly told Lyoya, 26, to take his hands off the officer’s Taser, according to the video.

Nonetheless, a jury could conclude that Schurr "did not reasonably believe that his life was immediately at risk,” Judge Nicholas Ayoub said in ordering a trial.

Schurr’s attorneys have argued that he was defending himself. A forensic video analyst, Robert McFarlane, said Lyoya failed to comply with 20 commands.

Schurr, an officer for seven years, was fired in June 2022 after being charged with murder.

Grand Rapids, which has a population of about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Sadly, Braves can’t count on Michael Soroka7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: In defense of prosecutors? Warnings issued on DA oversight law
57m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta school board denies charter school for students with special needs
10h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
1h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Federal judge reinstates Georgia’s ban on treatments for trans kids
14h ago
The Latest
Hungary's transportation minister gets sharp criticism for comments praising Nazi-allied...
5m ago
Germany holds off Latvia and will next play the USA in the Basketball World Cup...
8m ago
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top