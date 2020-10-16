Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension

Stephens said there was “unrefuted evidence” about mail delivery problems because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said more than 6,400 ballots arrived too late to be counted in the August primary.

The appeals court, however, said the pandemic and any delivery woes “are not attributable to the state.”

“Although those factors may complicate plaintiffs’ voting process, they do not automatically amount to a loss of the right to vote absentee,” the court said, noting that hundreds of special boxes have been set up across Michigan.

Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats, declined to appeal Stephens’ decision, leaving it to the Republican-controlled Legislature to intervene.

The case was heard by appeals court judges Michael Gadola, Mark Boonstra and Thomas Cameron. All were appointed when Rick Snyder, a Republican, was governor.

The lawsuit was filed by a group called Michigan Alliance for Retired Americans.

___

Follow Ed White at twitter.com/edwritez