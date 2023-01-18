ajc logo
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave

47 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Tuesday night.

ESPN reported the school's police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.

Weiss said in a statement to ESPN that he is fully cooperating with investigators and looks forward to the matter being resolved.

Weiss and the university police department did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Harbaugh hired Weiss nearly two years ago as quarterbacks coach and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator last season, giving him a share of play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore.

Michigan finished No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after winning the Big Ten title and losing in a College Football Playoff semifinal for a second straight year.

On Monday, Harbaugh called the school's president to say he's staying to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.

The 39-year-old Weiss was a part of the Baltimore Ravens' staff, led by Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, from 2009 to 2020. He also was a graduate assistant for four years at Stanford, working on Jim Harbaugh's staff for two seasons. Weiss, who is from New Haven, Connecticut, graduated from Vanderbilt in 2005.

