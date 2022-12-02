Michigan city pays driver $1,000 to settle tire marking case

Messages seeking comment were left with city officials.

Thousands of parking tickets based on tire markings likely were written in Bay City. But the class-action status of the lawsuit fizzled because the city lacked complete records, Ellison said.

And, like the Saginaw case, vehicle owners only would have received $1 for each marking, he said.

“There was no good way to proceed,” Ellison said.

The judge said tire marking was unconstitutional after Ellison won key decisions at a federal appeals court whose opinions cover Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

A federal appeals court with jurisdiction in nine western states made a different decision in October in a tire-marking case from San Diego.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez