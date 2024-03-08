Michigan appeals court stands by ruling that ex-officer should be tried for murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals denied a request Thursday to reconsider its earlier opinion stating that a former Grand Rapids police officer should stand trial for murder in the 2022 killing of a Black motorist.

The court ruled 2-1 on Jan. 25 that it agreed there was "at least sufficient evidence presented" at Christopher Schurr's preliminary examination "to establish probable cause" that his actions as a Grand Rapids police officer "did not satisfy the standards for use of deadly force in self-defense."

The second-degree murder charge stems from a morning traffic stop that ended with Schurr shooting Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, in the back of the head while on top of him following an April 4, 2022, traffic stop. The fatal shooting was preceded by a short chase and struggle, according to a video of the incident that was released.