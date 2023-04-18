Michelle Yeoh seeks new challenges after Oscar win

Yeoh reiterated that her Oscar victory was a “beacon of hope” for Asian women.

“It shows us it can be done and all of you can do it,” she said.

Yeoh, who started her career in Hong Kong before becoming a Hollywood star, said she was blessed to have been able to work on diverse movies and with “forward thinking filmmakers to fight for what I truly believe in — representation, diversity, especially empowerment of women.” She said she refuses to be boxed in stereotypical roles but believes in pushing the envelope in her career.

While she has no interest in directing, she said she may branch out again as a producer.

“Directors have no life. I love my life too much,” she said in jest. “I love producing. I have produced before and now I can start to do so again ... now I am able to branch out more because people have started to listen, amd appreciate what you can bring forward. As an actor, I love what I can do. I am so lucky to be able to say it’s not a job, it's really a passion.”

“I am always looking for a challenge," she said. "I believe there is so much to do in our part of the world. All of us collectively. Don't isolate yourself. Don't feel that I must always tell my story. We are collaborators, we are storytellers. Let's work together and do great things.”

