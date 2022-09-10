ajc logo
X

Michelle Obama supports Tiafoe in US Open semifinals

Michelle Obama, center, gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during a semifinal match between Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Michelle Obama, center, gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during a semifinal match between Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

National & World News
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Michelle Obama waved her arms in the air and yelled, “Let’s go, Foe!”

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama waved her arms in the air and yelled, “Let's go, Foe!”

Down on the U.S. Open court below, Frances Tiafoe was pleased to see he had a new fan.

Mrs. Obama had a seat in the front row behind the baseline to watch the American play Friday night in the semifinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium, giving him a thumbs-up and a shoutout when she was shown on the video screens.

“She sees me and she’s actually excited to see me,” Tiafoe said.

And to think, he feared he'd made a bad first impression on the former first lady.

Not long after he spotted Mrs. Obama, even before she was shown to fans, Tiafoe remembered hitting a particularly bad shot.

“I think I shanked a return,” he said, recalling that he thought “she thinks I’m a bum. Can’t make a return.”

Actually, Tiafoe gave her a good show, taking No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz to a fifth set before falling 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

That ended the deepest run by an American man in the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick reached the 2006 final, and left Tiafoe one win shy of becoming the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 1996.

After the match, he got to speak with Mrs. Obama and they walked out through the tunnel from the court together. He said goodbye before meeting up with his supporters that again included Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

“Obviously there was a lot of who’s whos in there tonight,” Tiafoe said. "Obviously we all know what she means. Crazy getting to meet her after.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable night.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Michelle Obama, second from right, reacts during the semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Michelle Obama, second from right, reacts during the semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Michelle Obama, second from right, reacts during the semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Michelle Obama, second from right, reacts while watching the semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, with Jill McCormick, right, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Michelle Obama, second from right, reacts while watching the semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, with Jill McCormick, right, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Michelle Obama, second from right, reacts while watching the semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, with Jill McCormick, right, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’18h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
20h ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) celebrates with the old leather helmet next to defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) as they celebrate their 49-3 win against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia-Samford: TV, online, radio information
18h ago
Big win by Cedar Grove: Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
13h ago
Big win by Cedar Grove: Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
13h ago
The Falcons are bringing back red helmets, worn from 1966-69, as part of their throwback uniforms. They will be worn against the 49ers in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Falcons’ week-by-week schedule for 2022 season
1h ago
The Latest
Foreground from left, Britain's Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Second row, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Princess Eugenie walk, to thank members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Live updates: Family takes in tributes at Balmoral Castle
10m ago
Not just a bag: Fendi fetes its famed ‘Baguette’ in NYC
10m ago
Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems
35m ago
Featured
A brief history of the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
3h ago
How Jimmy Carter is remembering Queen Elizabeth
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top