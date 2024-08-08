Nation & World News

Michele Pfeiffer is Montana-bound in 'Yellowstone' spinoff called 'The Madison'

The “Yellowstone” sequel has its lead
FILE - Michelle Pfeiffer appears at the UK launch of the streaming site Paramount + in London on June 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

FILE - Michelle Pfeiffer appears at the UK launch of the streaming site Paramount + in London on June 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Michelle Pfeiffer is heading to Montana.

The Oscar nominee will executive produce and star in “The Madison,” a new Taylor Sheridan-penned series set in the “Yellowstone” universe, Paramount announced Thursday.

Set in present day, "The Madison" is the "Yellowstone" sequel that has been promised since it was announced the upcoming second half of season five would air in November. Those final episodes will conclude the series and be without its original star Kevin Costner.

The mothership series, about the Dutton family — who for generations has owned a massive, enviable piece of land in Montana — has been a benchmark for the Paramount streamer. The 2022 premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people.

Another “Yellowstone” prequel is also planned called “1944.”

Pfeiffer's show follows a family of New Yorkers, now in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and deals with themes of grief and human connection.

Her last TV show was in 2022 playing Betty Ford in Showtime's “The First Lady."

A release date for “The Madison” has not been announced.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

What’s filming in Georgia in August 2024?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Q&A: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau discuss their Boston heist comedy ‘The...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New 'Glengarry Glen Ross' on Broadway attracts Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr
Placeholder Image

Former Atlantan and ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman announces pregnancy
The Latest
Suspects in foiled attack on Taylor Swift shows were inspired by Islamic State group...3m ago
Doug Emhoff heaps praise on Harris' VP pick Tim Walz at Paris fundraiser during Olympics...8m ago
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks her own world record, wins Olympic gold again in...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs