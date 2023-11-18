Michael Pratt throws for 3 touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tulane past Florida Atlantic 24-8

BreakingNews
By CHUCK KING – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for three touchdowns in his South Florida homecoming to lead No. 17 Tulane to a 24-8 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Pratt, who attended high school in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, completed 21 of 28 passes for 252 yards to help Tulane (10-1, 7-0, No. 24 CFP) stay atop the American Athletic Conference.

Tulane extended its winning streak to nine games, but recent victories haven’t come easily. Saturday marked the first time in five games the Green Wave won by more than one score.

Even without injured starting wide receivers JhaQuan Jackson and Lawrence Keys, Pratt easily dissected the FAU (4-7, 3-4) defense.

Pratt and the Green Wave effectively put the game out of reach with his second touchdown connection with Chris Carter on the opening possession of the second half. The 8-yard pass play capped an 11-play, 55-yard drive, giving Tulane a 21-0 lead.

Carter, who had three catches for 26 yards, entered Saturday with only six receptions, none for touchdowns.

Pratt's 9-yard touchdown passes, the first to Carter and the second to Chris Brazzell, sent Tulane into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

FAU's points came on Daniel Richardson's 4-yard pass to Khalil Brantley and a two-point conversion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: Tulane began the day among four teams still vying for a spot in the AAC championship game. The Green Wave will guarantee themselves a spot if they beat UTSA at home Friday.

Florida Atlantic: FAU won its first two AAC games but hasn’t recorded a win in November. This loss ensures that Tom Herman’s first season as coach won’t end with a bowl bid.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Green Wave, seeking a second straight New Year's Six bowl game, could move up in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Host UTSA on Friday.

Florida Atlantic: Visits Rice next Saturday.

