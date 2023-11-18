Michael Pratt throws for 3 touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tulane past Florida Atlantic 24-8

Even without injured starting wide receivers JhaQuan Jackson and Lawrence Keys, Pratt easily dissected the FAU (4-7, 3-4) defense.

Pratt and the Green Wave effectively put the game out of reach with his second touchdown connection with Chris Carter on the opening possession of the second half. The 8-yard pass play capped an 11-play, 55-yard drive, giving Tulane a 21-0 lead.

Carter, who had three catches for 26 yards, entered Saturday with only six receptions, none for touchdowns.

Pratt's 9-yard touchdown passes, the first to Carter and the second to Chris Brazzell, sent Tulane into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

FAU's points came on Daniel Richardson's 4-yard pass to Khalil Brantley and a two-point conversion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: Tulane began the day among four teams still vying for a spot in the AAC championship game. The Green Wave will guarantee themselves a spot if they beat UTSA at home Friday.

Florida Atlantic: FAU won its first two AAC games but hasn’t recorded a win in November. This loss ensures that Tom Herman’s first season as coach won’t end with a bowl bid.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Green Wave, seeking a second straight New Year's Six bowl game, could move up in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Host UTSA on Friday.

Florida Atlantic: Visits Rice next Saturday.

