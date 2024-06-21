Nation & World News

Michael Phelps returning to NBC broadcast booth for Paris Olympics swimming coverage

Michael Phelps will be back in the broadcast booth for the Paris Olympics
4 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Phelps will be back in the broadcast booth for the Paris Olympics.

NBCUniversal announced Friday that Phelps will be a part of its coverage team for the second Olympics in a row, following his role at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Phelps retired after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, having captured more gold medals (23) and total medals (28) than any athlete.

He will offer commentary and analysis on the primetime and daytime shows in Paris on NBC and Peacock. In addition, Phelps will join Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select swimming nights at París La Défense Arena.

Former Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will serve as a correspondent and analyst, with Melissa Stark serving as a reporter at the swimming venue.

“We are excited to have Michael return to our coverage across both daytime and primetime, and of course, the place where no one knows more about winning — at the pool,” said Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. “With his ability to analyze and entertain, our viewers are in for another gold-medal performance.”

Phelps will actually begin his broadcast duties on Friday, when he joins the coverage of the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis. The meet, which is being broadcast on NBC and Peacock, runs through Sunday.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Editors' Picks

Credit: Douglas County

Judge calls Buckhead nightclub arrest ‘a setup’2h ago

Credit: AP

How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
1h ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Dream release standing-room only tickets for tonight’s game vs. Fever
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump ally Bannon asks the Supreme Court to delay his 4-month prison sentence on contempt...
10m ago
Motion after motion puts Trump Florida case in slow motion as 3-day hearing begins
13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as Nvidia loses some more momentum
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere
How to watch the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever game from Atlanta
Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...