Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves turn a triple play at Fenway Park

The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night
National & World News
18 minutes ago
X

BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Center fielder Michael Harris caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far.

The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall’s running gaffe.

Harris held up his arms and leaped as Austin Riley tagged out Yoshida, who was several steps away from the bag when Olson’s throw arrived.

The play ended an inning that started with promise for Boston with back-to-back singles by Yoshida and Duvall.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Georgia college campus named second most beautiful in the nation7h ago

WATCH: What we learned aboard Cumberland’s free, self-driving bus
8h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
6h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
6h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel's government has passed the first part of its legal overhaul. The law's ripples...
12m ago
Israeli doctors walk off the job, and more strikes may loom after a law weakening courts...
30m ago
For Emmett Till's family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the...
41m ago
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
4h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top