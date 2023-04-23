Michael Amadio scores in 2nd OT, Golden Knights top Jets 5-4

Dylan Sandberg's clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards, deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev's skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner — going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck's head and glove.

Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback.