Miami's Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, will make 1st start since Week 2 Sunday vs Cardinals

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims the ball during a practice session at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims the ball during a practice session at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's his first start since being concussed in Week 2.

The Dolphins designated Tagovailoa to return to practice on Monday after he spent about a month on injured reserve after suffering his third concussion of his NFL career on Sept. 12.

Tagovailoa has since met with numerous medical experts who deemed it safe for him to play football again, according to the team. He needed to clear the NFL's five-step return-to-play process, which came after he participated in practices and took contact without exhibiting concussion symptoms.

Tagovailoa was examined after Thursday's practice by an independent neurological consultant, who cleared him to play Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel said.

“Words can't describe how excited I get for all players that have opportunities that I know they don't take for granted," McDaniel said Friday. "It's very exciting from a human perspective as a coach for this team.”

Tagovailoa was concussed when he collided with Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin when he ran for a first down and initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding. Tagovailoa said Monday that he has been symptom-free since a day after being diagnosed with the concussion.

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL, having been diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and suffering another scary hit to the head that season, which led to changes in the NFL’s concussion rules.

Tagovailoa has traveled across the country over the past month meeting with numerous medical experts who spoke candidly with him about his concussion history, the Dolphins said. Not one doctor recommended he retire.

Tagovailoa said he would not wear a Guardian Cap — an optional protective soft-shell helmet cover —because of a "personal choice." Tagovailoa already wears a quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce head injuries.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

