House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown

Baltimore's Brandon Hyde, Miami's Skip Schumaker win Manager of the Year honors

By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season.

Miami's Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Hyde led Baltimore out of a difficult rebuild in which the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022, when Hyde finished second in voting to Cleveland's Terry Francona. Baltimore was more than ready to take the next step this season thanks to a sparkling core of young talent. Infielder Gunnar Henderson was a unanimous AL Rookie of the Year of Monday night.

Hyde earned 27 of 30 first-place votes, with Bruce Bochy of Texas receiving the other three. Two-time winner Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay finished third.

Schumaker led Miami to an 84-78 record — including 33-14 in one-run games — in his first season at the helm. The Marlins lost to Philadelphia in the Wild Card Series.

The voting by the BBWAA occurred before the start of the postseason. Schumaker defeated Milwaukee's Craig Counsell — who left to manage the Chicago Cubs last week — and Atlanta's Brian Snitker in a tight race.

Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Counsell. Snitker also received eight but had far fewer second- and third-place votes than Schumaker.

The Marlins have had four managers win this award — Schumaker, Don Mattingly in 2020, Joe Girardi in 2006 and Jack McKeon in 2003.

Hyde became the fourth Baltimore manager to win, following Buck Showalter in 2014, Davey Johnson in 1997 and Frank Robinson in 1989.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

