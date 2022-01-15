Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.

Police have not released the victim's name, but Quality Control, the rapper's record label, confirmed it was him, WPLG reported. No arrests have been made.