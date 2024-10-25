Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol and will start vs. Cardinals

Breaking: Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran, officials say
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during a practice session at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, his first start since being concussed in Week 2.

The team designated Tagovailoa to return to practice on Monday after he spent about a month on injured reserve after suffering the third known concussion of his NFL career on Sept. 12.

Tagovailoa has since met with numerous medical experts who deemed it safe for him to play, according to the team. He needed to clear the NFL's five-step return-to-play process, which came after he participated in practices and took contact without exhibiting concussion symptoms.

Tagovailoa was examined after Thursday's practice by an independent neurological consultant, who cleared him to play Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel said.

“Words can't describe how excited I get for all players that have opportunities that I know they don't take for granted," McDaniel said Friday. "It's very exciting from a human perspective as a coach for this team.”

Tagovailoa was concussed when he collided with Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He ran for a first down and initiated contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding. Tagovailoa said Monday that he has been symptom-free since a day after being diagnosed with the concussion.

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL. He was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and suffered another scary hit to the head that led to changes in the NFL’s concussion rules.

Tagovailoa has traveled across the country the past month meeting with medical experts who spoke with him about his concussion history, the Dolphins said. No doctor recommended that he retire, and the decision to return to the game was made with his doctors and family, the team said.

Tagovailoa said he wouldn't wear a Guardian Cap — an optional, protective soft-shell helmet cover — in what he called a "personal choice." Tagovailoa already wears a quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce head injuries.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who started the past three games for the Dolphins, was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a shoulder injury. Miami's other quarterbacks are Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and C.J. Beathard.

Also Friday, the Dolphins signed receiver Dee Eskridge to the active roster off their practice squad and signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson to the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler was poked in the eye at Thursday's practice and will miss Sunday's game, McDaniel said, adding that he doesn't know when Sieler will play again.

Safety Jevon Holland is expected to play Sunday after missing last week with a hand injury.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims the ball during a practice session at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches Tim Boyle during a practice session at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles during a practice session at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel takes questions during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at the Dolphins training facility in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

