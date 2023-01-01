ajc logo
X

Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots

National & World News
1 hour ago
Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami’s matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami's matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury.

Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Miami led 14-10 in the third quarter and faced third-and-15 when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for receiver Trent Sherfield. New England safety Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Nick Folk’s extra point banged off the upright, leaving the score at 16-14.

Bridgewater entered the medical tent for evaluation after the interception and was replaced by Skylar Thompson for Miami’s next series.

Bridgewater was 12 of 19 for 161 yards and a touchdown pass.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud16h ago

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Nolan Smith gets Dawgs hyped before kickoff
19h ago

Credit: Rick Scuteri

TCU earns championship berth after besting Michigan in electric Fiesta Bowl
17h ago

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State shows growth in win over South Alabama
22h ago

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State shows growth in win over South Alabama
22h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia
The Latest

Credit: Andre Penner

Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
8m ago
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
13m ago
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
11h ago
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
22h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top