ajc logo
X

Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later

Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase with an armed robbery suspect, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Miami. (Sydney Walsh/Miami Herald via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase with an armed robbery suspect, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Miami. (Sydney Walsh/Miami Herald via AP)

National & World News
Updated 5 hours ago
Police in South Florida say a 29-year-old officer has died after being shot in the head during a confrontation with a robbery suspect in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said.

Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted Wednesday evening. “Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time.”

Police said Echavarry and other officers began pursuing a white vehicle involved in an earlier armed robbery when its driver tried to flee, ramming into police vehicles and a civilian vehicle whose three occupants were hospitalized in stable condition.

He then tried to escape on foot, but a confrontation and gunfire ensued. The driver, identified as Jeremy Horton, 32, of Acworth, Georgia, was shot and died at the scene.

Horton had been stopped in South Florida on Aug. 8 and cited for having no proof of insurance and driving with an expired tag and a suspended Georgia driver's license, according to Golden Beach Police Chief Rudy Herbello.

Echaverry had been with Miami-Dade Police for five years, and was assigned to the department's robbery intervention detail. His friends told the Miami Herald he was moving up and planned to get married.

Monday's shooting wasn't his first brush with death, the newspaper reported. As a rookie in March 2018, Echaverry was a passenger in a police vehicle that rammed into another car, killing its 45-year-old driver.

The computer on the police vehicle showed Officer John Song was driving at 78 mph in a 40 mph zone a second before the crash. Both officers were airlifted to a hospital. In May a jury acquitted Song of vehicular homicide and reckless driving. The Herald reported that Echaverry testified that he couldn't remember the moments leading up to the crash.

“We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother,” Ramirez tweeted.

Editors' Picks
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena14h ago
Florida cop dies after being shot by man who faced charges in Cobb, police say
9h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
11h ago
Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers makes major-league debut for Oakland
13h ago
Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers makes major-league debut for Oakland
13h ago
A look at the world's skinniest skyscraper: Steinway Tower
2h ago
The Latest
Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules
4m ago
Armani, others flee wildfire on Sicilian island retreat
12m ago
Wildfires kill at least 26 in eastern Algeria
16m ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
14h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
22h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top