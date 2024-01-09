Miami Marlins in agreement to hire Rachel Balkovec as director of player development, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins are in agreement with Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec to become their director of player development, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person confirmed an MLB.com report of Balkovec's hiring to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.

Balkovec finished her second season as manager at Class A Tampa in September. She debuted with the team in April 2022 with a win as the first woman to manage a Major League Baseball affiliate.