Mexico's ruling party sweeps mine reform, other bills to law

Many companies, especially smaller “minor” companies listed on Canadian exchanges, do exploratory work, estimate the presence of minerals and then do nothing, waiting to sell the concession to a larger player. Many of the properties involve gold or silver deposits.

Large Mexican companies dominate mining for copper and some other metals.

The Senate also approved a bill mandating 10 to 15 year prison sentences for people who produce the synthetic opioid fentanyl in Mexico or who provide precursor chemicals largely imported from China. It makes drug production a separate crime, in addition to possession.

Perhaps more controversially, the senators approved a bill to replace the country's science and technology commission — which hands out research grants and other funding — to include representatives from the Army and Navy on its board.

The new framework would also explicitly give priority to researchers at state-run universities over private ones.

Under another bill, the military would gain a dominant role in providing security in the country's airspace, and would also be allowed to operate a commercial airline. That represents a potential conflict, since the army will also be allowed to operate civilian airports, and Mexican law prohibits and airport operator from also running an airline.

López Obrador has greatly expanded the military's role to everything from building projects to operating companies.