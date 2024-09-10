Nation & World News

Mexico's ruling party appears likely to get Senate votes needed for contentious court overhaul

As Mexican senators weigh a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary, it appears Mexico’s ruling party may get the votes it needs in the Senate to jam through the proposal
Judicial workers protest the government's proposed judicial reform, which would make judges stand for election, outside the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Judicial workers protest the government's proposed judicial reform, which would make judges stand for election, outside the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
By MEGAN JANETSKY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexican senators weigh a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary, it appeared Tuesday that the country's ruling party may get the votes it needs in the Senate to jam through the proposal.

The overhaul championed by outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has fueled weeks of protests by judicial employees and law students, who say the plan, which would have all judges elected, would threaten judicial independence and deal a severe blow to the system of checks and balances.

Despite the outcry, the plan sailed through the lower chamber of Congress last week, and was passed onto the Senate, where López Obrador's Morena party lacked the necessary supermajority to approve it. In recent weeks, it was able to peel off two senators from an opposition party, but came into this week still missing one more.

It was unclear where that vote would come from because the country’s opposition vehemently opposes the plan. But over the weekend, observers began to speculate that a senator from the conservative National Action Party (PAN), Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, would support Morena as he refused to answer calls from his party leadership.

On Tuesday, Yunes Márquez announced he would take leave due to health issues and be replaced by his father, Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, a former governor of Veracruz.

While the father and son did not immediately confirm that they were switching to support the overhaul, Yunes Linares strolled into the Senate chambers and was met with applause and chants of “hero!” by Morena senators and screams of “traitor!” from his own party.

One PAN senator, Lilly Téllez, even threw dozens of coins at Yunes Linares, calling him a ”traitor who sold out his country" for his own benefit. A Senate vote was expected Wednesday.

The national head of PAN, Marko Cortés, claimed that it “is evident” that there was an “impunity pact” between the Yuneses and the government so he would vote in favor of the overhaul. Cortés was referring to a July arrest order for Sen. Yunes Márquez, for alleged falsification of documents and fraud related to his candidacy.

Yunes had challenged it and got a temporary suspension, calling it a political persecution by the governing Morena party, the same party his father now appears ready to support.

His father, Yunes Márquez, dodged questions from the press about how he would vote on Tuesday, but accused Cortés of “lynching” him and claimed it was “absolutely false” that he has been coerced to vote for the overhaul. He was flanked by two Morena senators as he spoke.

“I’m not a traitor, I’ve never betrayed anyone,” he said. The accusations “aren’t democracy. I am coming here to act completely freely.”

A Yunes vote in favor would allow the ruling party to clear the biggest hurdle in making the proposal law. If it passes the Senate, it will have to be ratified by the legislatures of 17 of Mexico's 32 states, but the governing party is believed to have the necessary support.

The plan has received fierce criticism from within and outside the country.

López Obrador — a populist long averse to independent regulatory bodies, who has long ignored courts and attacked judges — claims his plan would crack down on corruption by making it easier to punish judges. Critics say it would handicap the judiciary, stack courts with judges favoring the president's party, allow anyone with a law degree to become a judge and even make it easier for politicians and criminals to influence courts.

It has spooked investors and prompted the U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar to call it a "risk" to democracy and an economic threat.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Judicial workers, one wearing a "lucha libre" wrestling mask, protest the government's proposed judicial reform, which would make judges stand for election, outside the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Judicial workers protest the government's proposed judicial reform, which would make judges stand for election, outside the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Judicial workers protest the government's proposed judicial reform, which would make judges stand for election, outside the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A judicial worker protests the government's proposed judicial reform, which would make judges stand for election, outside the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Judicial workers protest the government's proposed judicial reform, which would make judges stand for election, outside the Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexico's plan to make judges stand for election is indeed aimed at foreign firms...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Catholic leaders raise concerns over judicial reform pushed by Mexico's president
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As Mexican protesters block Congress over judicial overhaul, lawmakers head to vote in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What’s at stake in Mexico's judicial system under sweeping overhaul pushed by the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dolphins coaches, players react to 'emotional' and 'triggering' footage of Tyreek Hill...7m ago
Abortion-rights measure will be on Missouri's November ballot, court rules10m ago
Israel releases video of a Gaza tunnel where it says Hamas militants killed 6 hostages11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed