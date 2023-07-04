Mexico's old ruling party fractures following election loss

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
X
Mexico’s old ruling party has fractured, following the loss of the last major state it governed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s old ruling party fractured Monday, with four leading senators resigning amid internal disputes and the loss of the last major state the party governed.

The Institutional Revolutionary Parties held the presidency and almost all statehouses in Mexico without interruption for 70 years.

But the PRI, as the party is known, has been reduced to a shadow of its former self by the rise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party, which won the governorship of the last major PRI bastion, the State of Mexico, last month.

Morena has seized on the combination of handout programs and nationalism that the PRI once espoused, and has largely replaced it.

On Monday, four leading PRI senators and dozens of supporters announced they are quitting the party. Senators led by former interior secretary Miguel Osorio Chong announced they will form a new group called “Congruence for Mexico.” The new group will not be able to compete in the 2024 presidential elections.

The PRI, which now governs only two sparsely populated states, is now Mexico's fourth biggest party, trailing Morena, the conservative National Action Party and the centrist Citizen's Movement.

Chong and the other senators had objected to attempts by current PRI party leader Alejandro Moreno to hold onto power.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

More tragic details emerge of girl whose body found in abandoned apartment6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities tell lt. governor: Millions spent on diversity efforts
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. takes home two more in-season awards
3h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
4h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
4h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

UN nuclear chief is visiting Japan to give a final report on release of treated...
8m ago
Legitimacy of 'customer' in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical, legal flags
29m ago
EU climate chief is concerned over the expansion of the coal industry in China
50m ago
Featured

At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
11h ago
Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top