Mexico's homicide rate dropped in 2022, but appears to flatline in 2023, official figures show

The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined for the first time in several years in 2022, but the number appears to have flatlined in the first half of 2023

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
34 minutes ago
X

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The most reliable count shows that homicides in Mexico declined significantly for the first time in several years in 2022, Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.

Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said there were 32,223 killings in 2022, 9.7% less than in 2021. The country’s homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants dropped from about 28 in 2021 to 25 in 2022.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has struggled persistently with high homicide rates since he took office in December 2018, said the decline represented the results of his "hugs not bullets" policy of avoiding open confrontation with drug cartels, while funding training and scholarship programs for youths.

“The strategy of addressing the root causes of violence is beginning to show results,” López Obrador said.

However, the number of killings nationwide appears to have essentially flatlined in the first half of 2023, when there were 15,122 killings, compared to 15,381 in the same period of 2022.

By comparison, the U.S. homicide rate in 2021 was about 7.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The six-month figures are preliminary reports by police and prosecutors. The Statistics Institute's figures are released annually with a six-month delay, but are considered more reliable — and are generally higher — because they are based on death certificates.

Much of the violence in Mexico is attributed to disputes between drug cartels, which are also involved in kidnapping, extortion and other forms of contraband.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: What they’re saying about the new UPS-Teamsters labor deal25m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

NEW: Free self-driving bus will shuttle visitors around Cumberland destinations
35m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How the TV & film tax credit turned Georgia into Hollywood of the South
3h ago

Credit: Special

Hugh Carter Jr., ex-White House staffer and relative of Jimmy, dies
1h ago

Credit: Special

Hugh Carter Jr., ex-White House staffer and relative of Jimmy, dies
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

East Lake Golf Club to close for year to undergo massive renovation
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills...
14m ago
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging...
16m ago
Abortion rights amendment cleared for Ohio’s November ballot, promising volatile fight...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
21h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top