Mexico’s ex-public security chief sentenced to 38-plus years in US prison for taking cartel bribes

“I have a firm respect for the law," he said in Spanish. “I have not committed these crimes.”

García Luna led Mexico’s federal police before he served in a cabinet-level position as the country’s top security official from 2006 to 2012 under then-President Felipe Calderón. At the time, García Luna was hailed as an ally by the U.S. in its fight on drug trafficking.

But U.S. prosecutors said that in return for millions of dollars, he provided intelligence about investigations against the cartel, information about rival cartels and the safe passage of massive quantities of drugs.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence. García Luna's lawyers had argued he should get no more than 20 years behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said he wasn't moved by past accolades that García Luna had received for his work in the war on drugs.

“That was your cover,” the judge told García Luna before imposing the sentence. “You are guilty of these crimes, sir. You can’t parade these words and say, ‘I’m police officer of the year.’”

García Luna, 56, was convicted early last year of taking millions of dollars in bribes to protect the violent Sinaloa cartel that he was supposedly combating.

Prosecutors wrote that García Luna’s actions advanced a drug trafficking conspiracy that resulted in the deaths of thousands of American and Mexican citizens.

“It is difficult to overstate the magnitude of the defendant’s crimes, the deaths and addiction he facilitated and his betrayal of the people of Mexico and the United States,” prosecutors wrote. “His crimes demand justice.”

García Luna headed Mexico’s federal police before he served in a cabinet-level position as the country's top security official from 2006 to 2012 during the administration of former Mexican President Felipe Calderón.

García Luna was not only considered the architect of Calderón's bloody war on cartels, but was also hailed as an ally by the U.S. in its fight on drug trafficking. During the trial, photos were shown of García Luna shaking hands with former President Barack Obama and speaking with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Sen. John McCain.

But prosecutors say that in return for millions of dollars, García Luna provided intelligence about investigations against the cartel, information about rival cartels and the safe passage of massive quantities of drugs.

Prosecutors said he ensured drug traffickers were notified in advance of raids and sabotaged legitimate police operations aimed at apprehending cartel leaders.

Drug traffickers were able to ship over 1 million kilograms of cocaine through Mexico and into the United States using planes, trains, trucks and submarines while García Luna held his posts, prosecutors said.

During former Sinaloa kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's trial in the same court in 2018, a former cartel member testified that he personally delivered at least $6 million in payoffs to García Luna, and that cartel members agreed to pool up to $50 million to pay for his protection.

Prosecutors also said that García Luna plotted to undo last year's trial verdict by seeking to bribe or corruptly convince multiple inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to support false allegations that two government witnesses communicated via contraband cellular phones in advance of the trial.

In their appeal for leniency, García Luna's lawyers wrote to a judge that García Luna and his family have suffered public attacks throughout the nearly five years he has been imprisoned.

“He has lost everything he worked for — his reputation, all of his assets, the institutions that he championed, even the independence of the Mexican judiciary — and he has been powerless to control any of it,” they wrote.

“Just in the past five years he has lost two siblings, learned of the disability of another due to COVID-19 complications and the imposition of an arrest warrant against her, and learned that his youngest sister was jailed because of her relationship to him,” they added.

In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum briefly commented on the case on Tuesday, saying: "The big issue here is how someone who was awarded by United States agencies, who ex-President Calderón said wonderful things about his security secretary, today is prisoner in the United States because it’s shown that he was tied to drug trafficking.”

Associated Press writer Fabiola Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.