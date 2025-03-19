Mexico's attorney general cites irregularities in investigation of alleged cartel killing site

He said local authorities didn’t investigate the ownership of the ranch and failed to scientifically analyze locations at the ranch to understand if they were used as crematoriums. Investigators did not arrest local officials who have been linked to activities at the ranch, he said.

Gertz Manero said federal prosecutors were also not alerted about the site, as is standard procedure, and cast blame on the state prosecutor’s office despite the National Guard carrying out an operation at the site carried out last year. There is still not enough information to confirm if the ranch was used to cremate bodies or train cartel members, he added.

The Jalisco Search Warriors group last week shared images that shocked many in a country that's long accustomed to stark news of cartel warfare, forced disappearances and government corruption. The images and videos showed dozens of shoes, piles of clothing and what appeared to be human bone fragments.

Such collectives have long risked their lives to seek answers about what has happened to Mexico's 120,000 disappeared people in the face of rampant impunity.

Vigils took place over the weekend for the victims of the alleged site.

On Monday, a video was circulated showing masked and heavily armed men who read a statement identifying themselves as the Jalisco New Generation cartel and questioning the motivations of the searchers.

