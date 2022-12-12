BreakingNews
DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
ajc logo
X

Mexico to make last-ditch effort to solve US corn dispute

National & World News
38 minutes ago
Mexico's foreign secretary says he'll travel this week to Washington, D

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s foreign secretary has announced he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Friday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a dispute over imports of U.S. corn before a scheduled visit next month by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday that he will travel to the U.S. capital with other Mexican officials to try to find “points of agreement on genetically modified corn and other issues.”

The leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States are scheduled to meet in Mexico City on Jan. 9.

Mexico sparked the dispute when it announced plans to ban imports of GM corn for human consumption and perhaps eventually for animal feed as well.

Mexico cites health concerns, but such a trade restriction could violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement. Mexico has been importing U.S. GM feed corn for years, buying about $3 billion worth annually, and is the single biggest export market for U.S. corn.

Mexico hopes to stave off a full-fledged trade complaint under the agreement on that issue as well as a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector.

The United States says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. Canada also has joined in that complaint.

The U.S. initially requested talks in July, but they have so far not yielded any solution. The United States could demand an arbitration panel, and the dispute could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man found shot in apartment in Doraville’s 1st homicide of 20221h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
3h ago

Credit: contributed

Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together’
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
8m ago
Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument
11m ago
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
14m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
20h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top