Mexico to deploy troops to Riviera Maya in wake of shootings

Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval, speaking Wednesday in Cancun, said that 1,445 guard members will be sent to Quintana Roo state’s Caribbean coast to reinforce the region’s security. The deployment will include the establishment of a base in the beach town of Tulum, where two foreign tourists were killed and three wounded Oct. 20 in the crossfire between drug dealers.

He said the Navy would contribute an additional 100 elements to the effort and increase intelligence gathering efforts in the area.