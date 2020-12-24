Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

Other medical personnel also began getting the shots in the cities of Toluca and Queretaro.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico was the first country in Latin America to get the vaccine, though others were close behind.

Chile said it was receiving 10,000 doses on Thursday and Argentina, which has run into problems obtaining the Pfizer vaccine, received a flight carrying 300,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, though it cannot yet be given to people older than 60 due to a lack of testing data.

While Mexico got only 3,000 doses arrived in the first shipment Wednesday, Ebrard said about 53,000 more doses would arrive by Tuesday, about 1.4 million doses in January and a total of about 11.75 million by mid-year.

Ebrard said two vaccines are currently undergoing Phase 3 studies in Mexico and another three are awaiting approval to start.

Other countries around the region are engaged in testing several vaccines, in studies that involve tens of thousands of volunteers.

Medical workers stand outside the General Hospital as they wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as military forces stand guard in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Hospital workers watch fellow health workers get injected with the COVID-19 vaccinations at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)