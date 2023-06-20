X

Mexico soccer coach Diego Cocca fired after 3-0 loss to US and is replaced by Jaime Lozano

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
5 hours ago
Diego Cocca was fired as coach of Mexico’s national team, four days after a 3-0 loss to the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Cocca was fired as coach of Mexico's national team on Monday, four days after a 3-0 loss to the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The federation said Jaime Lozano will take over the national team. Lozano coached under-23 team to a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Cocca was hired in February and led El Tri to three wins, a loss and three draws. El Tri had not lost to the U.S. by three goals in 23 years.

“You can lose to the United States, because that’s soccer,” Mexican Football Federation President Juan Carlos Rodríguez. “What is unacceptable is the way that victory was ruled out from the start due to logistical decisions that split the group.”

Several Mexican players had complained about the long rides to practice sessions preceding the match in Las Vegas.

Cocca took over from Gerardo Martino after Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup in the first round last fall, ending a streak of seven straight appearances — and exits — in the round of 16.

Mexico rebounded to defeat Panama 1-0 on Sunday's third-place match, which drew a crowd of 35,000 to a roughly half-full Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

El Tri opens the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, against Honduras on Sunday in Houston, then play Haiti four days later at Glendale, Arizona, before closing the group stage against invited guest Qatar on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Delta flight canceled after crewmember arrested just before departure7h ago

Judge orders auto shop to pay $40K in oily penny, unpaid overtime case
8h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
7h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Readers want these airport eateries | Tell us your Hartsfield-Jackson ideas
13h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Readers want these airport eateries | Tell us your Hartsfield-Jackson ideas
13h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Woman arrested, accused of shooting man, his dog in Brookhaven
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Suns continue whirlwind of change under new owner Mat Ishbia
28m ago
Ex-PM Cameron says the UK focused too much on flu rather than other potential pandemics...
35m ago
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
44m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean...
4h ago
Tractor-trailer wreck closed ramp at Spaghetti Junction for hours
8h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top