Mexico shutters 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts after US warned of dangerous pill sales

Mexico has closed 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts, six months after a research report warned that drug stores in Mexico were offering foreigners pills they passed off as Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall
National & World News
51 minutes ago
X

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has shuttered 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts, six months after a research report warned that drug stores in Mexico were offering foreigners pills they passed off as Oxycodone, Percocet and Adderall without prescriptions, authorities said Tuesday.

A four-day inspection raid targeted drugstores in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

In March, the U.S. State Department issued a travel warning about sales of such pills, and the practice appears to be widespread.

The Navy Department said Tuesday that irregular sales were found at 23 of the 55 drug stores inspected.

The Navy said the pharmacies usually offered the pills only to tourists, and the drugstores advertised such pills, and even offered home delivery services for them.

The Navy said it found outdated medications and some for which there was no record of the supplier, as well as blank or unsigned prescription forms.

In February, the University of California, Los Angeles announced that researchers there had found that 68% of the 40 Mexican pharmacies visited in four northern Mexico cities sold Oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, and that 27% of those pharmacies were selling fake pills.

UCLA said the study, published in January, found that “brick and mortar pharmacies in Northern Mexican tourist towns are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. These pills are sold mainly to US tourists, and are often passed off as controlled substances such as Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall.”

“These counterfeit pills represent a serious overdose risk to buyers who think they are getting a known quantity of a weaker drug,” Chelsea Shover, assistant professor-in-residence of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said in February.

And the U.S. State Department travel warning in March said the counterfeit pills being sold at pharmacies in Mexico “may contain deadly doses of fentanyl.”

The Mexican Navy did not confirm that any fentanyl-laced pills had been found in last week's raid, but said medications had been seized to test whether they contained fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid far more powerful than morphine, and it has been blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States. Mexican cartels produce it from precursor chemical smuggled in from China, and then often press it into pills designed to look like other medications.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

CHARTING NEW COURSE
Georgia colleges hope to boost enrollment, grad rates with strategic plan3h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game after being hit by pitch
15m ago

Credit: cus

Cruise now testing self-driving cars in Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
5h ago
The Latest
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect...
2m ago
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
3m ago
Former US snowboard coach Peter Foley suspended for sexual misconduct
7m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
7h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
14h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top