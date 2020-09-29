Mexico says drug cartels prey on mining companies

The company said the robbery was carried out by “organized crime,” a phrase usually used in Mexico to refer to drug cartels.

In the western state of Michoacan, the Knights Templar cartel and La Familia gang got involved in exporting shipments of iron ore between 2010 and 2014.

In 2018, Canada’s Pan American Silver Corp. temporarily cut back some operations at its mine in northern Mexico due to safety concerns.

The company said employees have had security incidents on roads leading to the mine in a remote part of Chihuahua state, a region plagued by drug cartels. At one point employees were holed up at the mine, afraid to leave because of threats by armed groups and some employees were evacuated on private planes.