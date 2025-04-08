Mexico says a 3-year-old girl has died in the country's first human case of bird flu

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 3-year-old girl in western Mexico has died after contracting bird flu in the country's first confirmed human case of bird flu, Mexican health authorities said Tuesday.

Mexico’s Health Ministry said in a statement that the girl from the western state of Durango died early Tuesday after she was hospitalized with respiratory complications caused by the infection.

Type A H5N1 influenza has been spreading through animals and some people in the United States. There have been 70 cases in that country since during the past year, according to the World Health Organization, though researchers and studies suggest that’s likely an undercount.