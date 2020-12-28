Mexico might allow private firms to buy, distribute vaccines

López Obrador has been criticized by some in Mexico for centralizing vaccine purchases and distribution, and for putting the effort — like many programs in his administration — in the hands of the military.

The president has promised that vaccines will be free and available to everyone in Mexico, but so far the country has only received around 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. To vaccinate 1.4 million health-care workers — the first in line to get the shots — Mexico would need 2.8 million doses.

The government is placing hopes on three vaccines now in or entering Phase 3 trials in Mexico; it announced Novavax Inc. will be conducting part of its testing in Mexico. China's CanSino and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical business have also been conducting trials in Mexico.