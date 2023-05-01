Mexico immigration agency head to stand trial in deadly fire

Garduño defense team said that a private firm was responsible for security at the facility, not government officials.

A migrant allegedly started a fire inside the Ciudad Juarez detention center on March 27. Security cameras inside the facility showed smoke quickly filling the cell holding 68 male migrants, but no one with keys attempted to rescue them. In addition to the 40 killed, more than two dozen were injured in the fire.

Garduño hasn't stepped down from his post, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has voiced his support. The president appointed Garduño to run the agency in 2019 while under pressure from then U.S. President Donald Trump to take a more aggressive stance against migrants crossing Mexico. Garduño had previously been in charge of Mexico’s prisons.

Seven other immigration officials are standing trial, including one who faces the same charges as Garduño. The other six, including a retired military official who was the immigration agency’s delegate in the state of Chihuahua, where Ciudad Juárez is located, were charged with homicide and causing injury by omission.