Mexico finds 491 migrants being held at vacant lot, almost all are from Guatemala

Mexico's immigration agency says it has found 491 migrants being held at a compound by the side of a highway east of Mexico City
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s immigration agency said late Friday it found 491 migrants being held at a compound by the side of a highway east of Mexico City.

All but six of the migrants were from Guatemala; the others are Hondurans.

There were 277 children and adolescents among the migrants, most of whom were traveling with relatives. But there were also 52 unaccompanied minors.

The migrants were being held in a walled compound near the city of Puebla, along a route frequently used by migrant smugglers. The migrants were taken to offices of the National Immigration Institute.

Smugglers in Mexico frequently hide migrants at such compounds until they can be taken aboard buses or trucks to the U.S. border.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Georgia Democrats are staying quiet on Trump’s legal peril1h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

TOP LOCAL STORY
Husband arrested in death of Rockdale County mother of 4
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia attorney sentenced to 18 months on Jan. 6 charges
19h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
19h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
Max Fried pitches like an ace in his return: ‘I felt sharper than expected’
19h ago

Credit: Jessica Whitley for the City of Macon

MURPHY
In Aldean’s Macon hometown, they’re trying everything
The Latest

Credit: AP

Niger's junta isn't backing down, and a regional force prepares to intervene. Here’s what...
5m ago
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona...
5m ago
Niger’s junta asks for help from Russian group Wagner as it faces military intervention...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top