Mexico conservatives to sue over gay pride Twitter hacking

Twitter users, however, loved the now-missing tweets, giving them over 4,000 retweets and 22,000 “likes.”

The party, known by its initials as PES, is in a tough spot: in most parts of Mexico it did not reach the cutoff of 3% of the vote in the June 7 elections, meaning it will lose its registration and government funding.

Adding to those woes were reports that the hacking — which also replaced the party's purple emblem with a rainbow-colored one — occurred because the group had not paid the person who manages its social media accounts.

The party seemed to acknowledge that, but denied it was to blame.

“We repeat that the alleged debt owed to the Community Manager is not the fault of the PES, but rather of the contractor, with whom there is no debt,” the party said.