Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mexico confirms country's first human case of bird flu in a 3-year-old girl

Health officials in Mexico say a 3-year-old girl from the western state of Durango is the country’s first confirmed human case of bird flu
1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 3-year-old girl from the western state of Durango is Mexico's first confirmed human case of bird flu, health officials said Friday.

Type A H5N1 influenza has been spreading through animals and some people in the United States. There have been 70 cases in that country since during the past year, according to the World Health Organization, though researchers and studies suggest that's likely an undercount.

In Mexico, the girl was in serious condition in a hospital in Torreon in the neighboring state of Coahuila, the health ministry said in a statement Friday. It said she had initially been treated with an anti-flu medication.

It was not known how the girl contracted the virus. Investigators were testing wild birds in the vicinity of the girl’s home, the statement said.

The health ministry said the risk to the general population from the virus was considered low.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A health worker administers a measles test on Fernando Tarin, of Seagraves, Texas, at a mobile testing site outside Seminole Hospital District, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: AP

US has twice as many measles cases so far this year than in all of 2024

Trump administration pauses some family planning grants as it investigates compliance with laws

Snatched pets and livestock deaths blamed on wolves prompt emergency in rural New Mexico

The Latest

Bryant Kagay, part owner of Kagay farms in Amity, Missouri, works on equipment to get ready for planting his crops this year while worrying about the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)

Credit: AP

Farmers fear tariffs could cost them one of their biggest markets in China

8m ago

Gretzky attends Blackhawks-Capitals game with Ovechkin 3 goals from breaking his NHL record

11m ago

Trump administration rolls back forest protections in bid to ramp up logging

13m ago

Featured

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Speed camera, election and budget bills face final fate at Georgia Capitol: Live updates

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

1h ago

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.