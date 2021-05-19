Mexico City marks 500 years since conquest battle began

That sentiment, preached by the government since the 1920s — that Mexico is a non-racial, non-racist, unified nation where everyone is mixed-race, bearing the blood of both conquerors and conquered — has aged about as well as the 1960s office building.

It is largely roped off because shards of its marble facing regularly shear off and come crashing to the ground, and Indigenous or dark-skinned Mexicans continue to face discrimination by their lighter-skinned countrymen.

A much more enduring and perhaps accurate message is found a few blocks away on the wall of the tiny church of Tequipeuhcan, a place whose very name in the Aztec’s Nahuatl language sums it all up.

“Tequipeuhcan: ‘The place where slavery began.’ Here the Emperor Cuauhtemotzin was taken prisoner on the afternoon of Aug. 13, 1521,” reads the plaque on the church wall.

Mexico City’s current mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, put it this way: “The fall of México-Tenochtitlán started a tale of epidemics, abuses and 300 years of colonial rule in Mexico.”

That was to become the rule throughout the hemisphere over the next three centuries. Colonizers stole the land from indigenous peoples and made them work it, extracting the wealth for the benefit of the colonizers.

“The Spaniards seemed so convinced this model worked well that (Cortés' lieutenant Pedro) de Alvarado was set to go launch an invasion of China from the port of Acapulco when he got tied up in another battle in west Mexico and died,” said David M. Carballo, professor of archaeology, anthropology, and Latin American studies at Boston University and author of the book “Collision of Worlds.”

He said the conquest of Mexico “truly made the world globalized, as it connected the transatlantic to transpacific world and all the habited continents. That kicked off what we now call globalization.”

Cortés and his 900 Spaniards — plus thousands of allies from Indigenous groups oppressed by the Aztecs — started the siege on May 22, 1521. They had entered Mexico City in 1520, but had been chased out with great losses a few months later, leaving most of their plundered gold behind.

But the Spaniards were uniquely prepared for a war of conquest. They had spent much of the preceding seven centuries fighting wars to reconquer Spain from the Moors. Amazingly, they were even able to bring their experience with naval warfare in the Mediterranean to bear in the battle for the Aztec capital, located in a high-mountain valley more than 7,000 feet above sea level and hundreds of miles from the sea.

Tenochtitlan was completely surrounded by a shallow lake crossed by narrow causeways, so the Spaniards built attack ships known as bergantines — something akin to floating battle platforms — to fight the Aztecs in their canoes.

It bogged down into a brutal, monthslong series of battles for control of the elevated earthen causeways that led into the city.

The campaign was never a predetermined defeat for the Aztecs. They scored a number of victories, took scores of Spaniards prisoner and even used captured Spanish weapons against the conquistadores.

At one point they took about 60 captured Spaniards and sacrificed them one by one — probably by tearing their still-beating hearts from their chests — on battlements or temple platforms in full view of the rest of the Spanish. Even the conquistadores admitted the effect was terrifying.

But the Spaniards were able to draw on their experience of sieges during the recently concluded Christian Reconquista of Muslim Spain. They cut off supplies of fresh water and food for the city. Just as importantly, the bulk of their troops were Indigenous allies tired of paying tribute under Aztec domination.

The most powerful weapon in their arsenal was not their horses, dogs of war or primitive muskets. It was not even the deceit they used to capture the Aztec Emperor Moctezuma — who died in 1520 — or later, the Inca Emperor Atahualpa. The Europeans’ most effective weapon was smallpox.

During Cortés’ brief stay in Mexico City in 1520, the Aztecs had begun to be infected with smallpox, purportedly carried by an African slave the Spaniards had brought with them.

Carlo Viesca, a medical historian at Mexico’s National Autonomous University, said at least 150,000 of the city’s 300,000 inhabitants probably died before the Spaniards were able to reenter the city, and when they did, he quoted one Spaniard as saying, “We were walking on corpses.”

In the end, Viesca says, Cuauhtemoc — the last Aztec emperor — “had few troops with the strength left to fight.”

Medical anthropologist Sandra Guevara noted that smallpox assumed a form so virulent among Indians not previously exposed to it — and with no immunological defenses against it — that even those who survived were probably blinded or developed gangrene in their feet, noses and mouths.

By the time the city fell, there were so many corpses the Spaniards couldn’t occupy the city fully for months. The only way to get rid of the stench was to demolish the Aztec houses to bury the dead in the rubble.

Cuitláhuac, a respected leader who succeeded Moctezuma and preceded Cuauhtemoc, died of smallpox in late 1520, before the siege began.

“If Cuitláhuac had not died, the history of Mexico would have been different,” Guevara said.

Emperor Cuauhtemoc — Cuauhtemotzin to the Aztecs — took over and fought on and skillfully led the Aztec resistance in the 1521 siege.

But in August, chased to the eastern edge of the city, he either surrendered or was captured. He was tortured, because the Spanish wanted to find the gold they had briefly looted but had to abandon in 1520. Stoic to the end, Cuauhtémoc purportedly handed the Spaniards a dagger and asked them to kill him.

He remains a figure so tragic yet revered that Mexicans have been encouraged for centuries to repeat his futile self-sacrifice. When six lightly armed army cadets were surrounded by U.S. troops at a hilltop military academy in Mexico City during the 1847 invasion, rather than surrender, they reportedly flung themselves to their deaths from the parapets. They too remain national heroes.

The failed battle to defend Tenochtitlan set the template for the ultimate futility of indigenous groups trying to fight Europeans with huge standing armies, fixed positions and sieges. Apart from some fights between Spanish and Inca armies during Francisco Pizarro’s 1536 conquest of Peru, Indigenous resistance in the Americas — and much of the world — would largely be reduced to guerrilla tactics, periodic raids and retreats into remote or difficult-to-access areas.

Some of the last armed Indigenous resistance — both in Mexico and the United States — would not be defeated until the early 1900s.

Commuters exit the Zocalo/Tenochtitlan metro station in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Aztec empire, now known as Mexico City, fell after a prolonged siege 500 years ago, marking one of the few times an organized Indigenous army under local command fought European colonizers to a standstill for months, and the final defeat helped set the template for much of the conquest and colonization that came afterward. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

FILE - In this April 18, 2007 file photo, a fold-out from a book published in 1524 shows a map of the Aztec Empire's capital of Tenochtitlan, right, now Mexico City, and an interpretation of the Gulf of Mexico, left, based on the eyewitness account of Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortez, at the Newberry Library in Chicago. The capital of the Aztec empire, now known as Mexico City, fell after a prolonged siege 500 years ago, marking one of the few times an organized Indigenous army under local command fought European colonizers to a standstill for months, and the final defeat helped set the template for much of the conquest and colonization that came afterward. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

The Ehecatl pyramid sits inside the Pino Suarez metro station in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The pyramid was found during the construction of the station in 1967 and is part of the ancient Aztec empire capital of Tenochtitlan, which fell to Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortez after a prolonged siege 500 years ago. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A woman walks past a mural commemorating the meeting of the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortez and the Aztec Emperor Moctezuma in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The capital of the Aztec empire, now known as Mexico City, fell after a prolonged siege 500 years ago, marking one of the few times an organized Indigenous army under local command fought European colonizers to a standstill for months, and the final defeat helped set the template for much of the conquest and colonization that came afterward. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

People observe the archaeological site of Templo Mayor in the historic center of Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Templo Mayor, or "The Greater Temple" in Spanish, was the main temple of the Aztec capital city of Tenochtitlan, now Mexico City, which fell to Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortez after a prolonged siege 500 years ago. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A model of the ancient capital of the Aztec empire, Tenochtitlan, is on display at the Zocalo metro station in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The capital of the Aztec empire, now known as Mexico City, fell after a prolonged siege 500 years ago, marking one of the few times an organized Indigenous army under local command fought European colonizers to a standstill for months, and the final defeat helped set the template for much of the conquest and colonization that came afterward. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A plaque reads in Spanish "Tequipeuhcan: The place where slavery began. Here the Emperor Cuauhtemotzin was taken prisoner on the afternoon of Aug. 13, 1521" at the La Concepcion Tequipeuhcan Church in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Cuauhtemotzin was the last Aztec Emperor who ascended to the throne while Tenochtitlan was being besieged by the Spanish and devastated by an epidemic of smallpox brought by Spanish explorers. He was eventually defeated, captured, tortured and executed by the Spaniards. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A man walks past statues representing the foundation of Tenochtitlan, the ancient capital of the Aztec empire in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The capital of the Aztec empire, now known as Mexico City, fell after a prolonged siege 500 years ago, marking one of the few times an organized Indigenous army under local command fought European colonizers to a standstill for months, and the final defeat helped set the template for much of the conquest and colonization that came afterward. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A plaque bears the name of conqueror Hernan Cortes inside the Jesus de Nazareno Church in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The capital of the Aztec empire, now known as Mexico City, fell after a prolonged siege 500 years ago, marking one of the few times an organized Indigenous army under local command fought European colonizers to a standstill for months, and the final defeat helped set the template for much of the conquest and colonization that came afterward. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A man walks past the coat of arms of Mexico City, depicting the Aztec imagery of a Mexican eagle perched on a prickly pear cactus devouring a rattlesnake, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Modern Mexico city is built on top of the shattered ruins of the old Aztec empire capital of Tenochtitlan, which fell to Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortez after a prolonged siege 500 years ago. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

A city worker cleans the base of a building built on top of an ancient Aztec sculpture of the head of the god Quetzalcoatl in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Modern Mexico city is built on top of the shattered ruins of the old Aztec empire capital of Tenochtitlan, which fell to Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortez after a prolonged siege 500 years ago. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo