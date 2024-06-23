Nation & World News

Mexico beats Jamaica 1-0 in Copa America opener on Gerardo Arteaga's 69th-minute goal

Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute, and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 in its Copa America opener
Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ – Associated Press
1 hour ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute, and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday night in its Copa America opener.

El Tri, competing as a guest in South America’s championship for the 11th time, dominated the match and scored on their 17th shot.

Joel Latibeaudiere’s weak headed clearance went to Luis Romo, who controlled the ball off a thigh and passed to Arteaga. His left-foot shot beat goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and went inside the far post for his second goal in 25 international appearances.

Michail Antonio appeared to put Jamaica ahead with a short-range header in the 50th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside following a video review.

Mexico captain Edson Álvarez left in the 30th minute following a left hamstring injury and was replaced by Romo.

Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1 in the other Group B match. Mexico plays Venezuela at Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, when Jamaica faces Ecuador at Las Vegas. The group finishes on June 30, when Mexico plays Ecuador at Glendale, Arizona, and Jamaica faces Venezuela at Austin, Texas.

El Tri reached the semifinals in 1997, 1999 and 2007. The Reggae Boyz are 0-7 in the tournament following group-stage elimination in 2015 and 2016.

Before a crowd of 53,763 at NRG Stadium, Mexico wore red, green and black jerseys patterned after folk art.

El Tri has not lost to Jamaica since a 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga (6) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga scores his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mexico's Jorge Sanchez, left, tries block a shot by Jamaica's Greg Leigh during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

ELECTION 2024
Donations to Donald Trump skyrocket after guilty verdict

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

More Georgia schools try to address a classroom distraction: Cellphones

Credit: TNS

‘We’re flying blind’: CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but fear missteps

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

ELECTION 2024
Trump-Biden debate: Watch parties planned across metro Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71 seconds
7m ago
Abortion access has won when it's been on the ballot. That’s not an option for half the...
31m ago
With its new pact with North Korea, Russia raises the stakes with the West over Ukraine
43m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: A shooting star, a Willie Mays home run
What Athens musicians and fan say about R.E.M.’s unexpected reunion performance
Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case