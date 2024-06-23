Mexico beats Jamaica 1-0 in Copa America opener on Gerardo Arteaga's 69th-minute goal

HOUSTON (AP) — Gerardo Arteaga scored from the edge of the penalty area in the 69th minute, and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Saturday night in its Copa America opener.

El Tri, competing as a guest in South America’s championship for the 11th time, dominated the match and scored on their 17th shot.

Joel Latibeaudiere’s weak headed clearance went to Luis Romo, who controlled the ball off a thigh and passed to Arteaga. His left-foot shot beat goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and went inside the far post for his second goal in 25 international appearances.