Mexico asks USMCA dispute resolution panel on auto content

Mexico says U.S. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, currently before the Senate, would discriminate against potential exports of Mexican-built electrical vehicles and favor domestic producers, something it claims is forbidden under the USMCA.

The United States, meanwhile, is concerned Mexico is trying to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants.

In November, U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said the United States has “serious concerns” about the Mexican government’s attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed constitutional changes earlier this year to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company.