ajc logo
X

Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup

National & World News
By ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and left Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.

It was Lewandowski’s first penalty miss for the national team. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without a World Cup goal.

The Poland forward was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, came up yelling in celebration after his stop, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!”

While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all three of El Tri’s shots on goal.

The scoreless draw was good for Argentina, which was upset by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in an earlier Group C match. The Argentines, led by Lionel Messi, were widely considered to be the favorites to advance.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech5h ago

Credit: Mackenzie Miles

Kario Oquendo leads Georgia over Saint Joseph’s at Sunshine Slam
13h ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Washington’s Taylor Heinicke torched Falcons in last meeting
43m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Utah edges Georgia Tech in Fort Myers Tip-Off
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Utah edges Georgia Tech in Fort Myers Tip-Off
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jamon Dumas-Johnson critical for Georgia’s high-powered defense
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gustavo Garello

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
6m ago
Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing
15m ago
Russia's Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine
19m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top