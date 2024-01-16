Mexican writer José Agustín, who chronicled rock and society in the 1960s and 70s, has died at 79

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican writer José Agustín, who chronicled rock and roll and social change in Mexico in the 1960s and 70s, has died, Mexico’s Culture Department announced on Tuesday. He was 79.

The department did not list a cause of death, but Agustín had been ill for years. The writer's family confirmed the death, but also did not give a cause.

Agustín was considered part of the 1960s cultural movement in Mexico known as “La Onda,” or “The Wave.” It was the first time that the rebellious youth of Mexico, who struggled with both poverty and repression, found themselves reflected in formal literature.